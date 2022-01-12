Man drowns in gravel pit after fleeing Texas National Guard soldiers near border

A man's body was found in a water-filled gravel pit on the Texas-Mexico border. CBP said the man ran away from the Texas National Guard.

EAGLE PASS – A man drowned in a water-filled gravel pit after he ran from Texas National Guard soldiers along the U.S.-Mexico border last week, according to federal authorities.

The man was in a group who fled from the soldiers near Eagle Pass, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release on Tuesday.

The man and another individual ran into a gravel pit that was full of water, CBP said. The soldiers called the Eagle Pass South Station for help, and Border Patrol agents and the Eagle Pass Fire Department responded to the rescue.

While the man did not resurface, the other individual was found alive and in need of medical attention on the edge of the gravel pit.

On Saturday morning, the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Dive Team recovered the man’s body from the water.

He has not been identified, but the Houston Chronicle reported that the man was from Honduras.

