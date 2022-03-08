Texas teen found dead after falling into water while fishing, sheriff says

A 16-year-old boy who fell into the water while fishing in North Harris County has been found dead, according to deputies.

Harris County deputies said that the boy was fishing in a creek near Cypresswood Drive on Monday when he went underwater, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

He was at the creek with three other people when he slipped, deputies told KTRK. His uncle told authorities that in the area where he was trying to cross, the water ranged from 8-13 feet deep.

The uncle tried to save him but was unable to, and the boy never resurfaced.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said that the office’s Marine Unit was sent to help. The unit sent a remotely operated vessel into the creek where he was last seen, and the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m., KPRC reported.

Deputies said he was in about eight feet of water, and about 12 feet from the bank.

His name has not been released by authorities, but his family identified him as Edwin Mejia, according to KTRK.

