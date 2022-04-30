Texas man among 3 killed in Interstate 35 crash in northern Oklahoma

TONKAWA, Okla. – Three men were killed when the vehicle they were in was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma late Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an OHP report.

The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned in Tonkawa, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, the report said.

The vehicle went off, then back onto the interstate where it was struck by the southbound tractor-trailer rig, according to the OHP.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, the OHP said.

The report said it was raining at the time of the crash and the roadway was wet.