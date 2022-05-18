Texas is getting two permanent Meow Wolf interactive art installations

Numina, at Convergence Station in Denver, CO. Photo by Jess Bernstein | Courtesy of Meow Wolf

Super popular immersive art experience Meow Wolf is coming to Texas.

Two permanent locations are expected to open soon — Grapevine Mills near Dallas will get a location in 2023 and Houston will get a permanent installation in 2024.

The Cathedral, at Convergence Station in Denver, CO. Photo by Jess Bernstein | Courtesy of Meow Wolf (Meow Wolf)

According to a press release, the Grapevine Mills “portal” location will take the place of a former big-box retail store.

“The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf, “Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway. The opportunities this state has presented have already become the touchstones of a vibrant, arts-centric portal of imaginative creativity.”

Meow Wolf already has exhibitions in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver.

Meow Wolf is coming to Texas. Rendering shows Grapevine Mills location. (Meow Wolf)

“Travel to the three existing locations from Texas is already very high so many Texans are familiar with the Meow Wolf experience, but every location is vastly different in theme, making each experience a must-visit,” the press release states.

Ad

Officials with Meow Wolf said Texas locations have been in the works for over two years.

The Houston location doesn’t have a permanent address yet but Meow Wolf is expected to be located in the Fifth Ward.

Meow Wolf officials are planning to work with hundreds of Texas artists as well as artists from their headquarters in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to create the next immersive experiences.

The Forest, at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, NM. Photo by Kate Russell | Courtesy of Meow Wolf (Meow Wolf)

Related: