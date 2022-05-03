Life in plastic, it’s fantastic: World of Barbie interactive attraction coming to Texas during summer tour

HOUSTON – World of Barbie is a new art installation that’s about to take off on a summer tour that includes a stop in Texas.

The attraction will include rooms that Barbie fans can interact in, including her iconic Dreamhouse, camper van, fashion studio, TV studio and a space center.

Barbie Dreamhouse (World of Barbie)

You can step inside the Dreamhouse, set on the beaches of Mailbu, complete with a patio party DJ booth.

The camper van will allow guests to climb in the driver’s seat, hangout in the hammock, or look for several hidden surprises tucked away inside the road trip vehicle, according to a press release.

Barbie camper van (World of Barbie)

Guests can also walk the pink carpet and pose in life-size Barbie fashion boxes or deliver the headlines in front of various TV studio backdrops.

The space center will feature a spacecraft guests can interact with using Barbie radar and audio transfer devices, a press release states.

Barbie space center (World of Barbie)

World of Barbie’s summer tour will kick off in Toronto and then move to several cities across the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more.

Exact dates and additional cities for the tour have not yet been released.

