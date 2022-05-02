SeaWorld San Antonio offers free admission to active-duty military, veterans and families

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld parks, including the one in San Antonio, are offering free admission to active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and their families.

Qualifying military members and up to three dependents can each get a complimentary single-day ticket online at WavesofHonor.com through May 15.

“San Antonio is proud to be home to a large population of active-duty service members and veterans of the US Armed Forces,” said Vice President of Military Affairs and Leadership at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Lori Stinson.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate in the offer.

Tickets will be given to qualifying military members and their families after they register online and the tickets must be redeemed by July 10.

“SeaWorld has been a long-standing supporter of those who have served, allowing active-duty members and now veterans free admission so they can visit the park, learn about animals, and have some time with family,” said Stinson.

SeaWorld already offers complimentary admission to active duty military members, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guardsman and up to three dependents every year.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by each park.

“It is an honor and privilege to provide military members and their families with a fun and enjoyable place to make lasting memories together,” said SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson.

“Our steadfast commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you. We want to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our country, and to the families that support them,” Swanson said.

