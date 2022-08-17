Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston

HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road.

KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft.

The dashcam video shows a red Cadillac SUV turning right onto the access road and a baby falling out of the driver’s rear-side door.

The child rolls onto the street and a woman exits the vehicle and runs to the baby to pick them up.

It is unclear if the child was injured as police weren’t called to the scene, KTRK reported.

