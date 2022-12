(Erich Schlegel For The Texas Tribune, Erich Schlegel For The Texas Tribune)

A nurse performs a sonogram with a patient at a clinic in Austin on Jan. 18, 2012.

TribCast: December 16, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

On this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Eleanor about a long-awaited state report on maternal mortality in Texas and Alex about cities’ efforts to decriminalize marijuana.