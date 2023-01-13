First Texas Meow Wolf interactive art installation will open this summer

Numina, at Convergence Station in Denver, CO. Photo by Jess Bernstein | Courtesy of Meow Wolf

SAN ANTONIO – Super popular immersive art experience Meow Wolf is coming to Texas and the first location is set to open this summer.

The location will open in Grapevine Mills Mall just north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

A Houston location is expected to open in 2024 in the Fifth Ward.

The Cathedral, at Convergence Station in Denver, CO. Photo by Jess Bernstein | Courtesy of Meow Wolf (Meow Wolf)

The Grapevine Mills “portal” location will take the place of a former big-box retail store.

“The Meow Wolf story universe is expanding, and Texas holds the keys to our next chapters,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf. “Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway.”

Meow Wolf already has exhibitions in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver.

Meow Wolf is coming to Texas. Rendering shows Grapevine Mills location. (Meow Wolf)

“Travel to the three existing locations from Texas is already very high so many Texans are familiar with the Meow Wolf experience, but every location is vastly different in theme, making each experience a must-visit,” the press release states.

Officials with Meow Wolf said Texas locations have been in the works for several years.

Meow Wolf officials are planning to work with hundreds of Texas artists as well as artists from their headquarters in Santa Fe, New Mexico, to create the next immersive experiences.

The Grapevine location is expected to have at least 30 rooms.

The Forest, at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, NM. Photo by Kate Russell | Courtesy of Meow Wolf (Meow Wolf)

