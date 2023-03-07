79º

Body recovered in search for twin boys who disappeared in water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston

The 13-year-old boys were last seen on Sunday afternoon

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Body recovered in search of 13-year-old twins last seen in water near Galveston’s Pleasure Pier: Officials

A body has been recovered in the search for twin boys who disappeared in the water off Pleasure Pier in Galveston.

Officials said that the body of a male was found at around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 28th and Seawall, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13, were last seen on the west side of the pier at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family members said they did not see them go underwater. They spent an hour searching for them before they called authorities, KHOU reported.

KPRC reported that the Coast Guard, Galveston Beach Patrol, police, fire department and EMS responded and have been searching the area.

The medical examiner has not confirmed the identity of the body found on Tuesday morning.

