Drone video shows 119-year-old tabernacle destroyed by Texas tornado

PARKER COUNTY – A 119-year-old tabernacle in Parker County in North Texas was destroyed by a tornado that moved through the area on Friday.

The Weatherford Democrat reported that the building in Poolville, a city about an hour northwest of Fort Worth, was used by the Poolville Global Methodist Church and community members for church services, funerals and celebrations.

But in the early morning hours on Friday, the building built in 1904 was completely destroyed by an EF-1 tornado that started west of the city.

A drone video captured by Blaine Hicks shows the walls completely collapsed. The roof landed on top of the rubble. See the video in the player above.

“It looks like the wind just pushed it over,” volunteer firefighter Wesley Jennings told the newspaper.

The video also shows heavy damage throughout the city, which has about 3,000 residents.

The Poolville tornado was one of two that struck Parker County before 5 a.m. on Friday. The other happened in the city of Whitt, west of Poolville.

Five people were injured in the tornadoes, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Fox 4 News.

Storm survey teams have identified two EF-1 tornadoes in northern Parker County from this morning's storms. Max winds for both are 100 mph.



These ratings are preliminary and could be updated if additional reports are received. #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/uWEo0d4Fvm — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 24, 2023

