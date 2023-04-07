TribCast: Is the school choice bill dead in the Texas House?

(Callghan O'Hare For The Texas Tribune, Callghan O'Hare For The Texas Tribune)

Students sit in art class at Lufkin High School in Lufkin on Jan. 29. Public school officials in rural areas like Lufkin face budget challenges because of proposed school choice legislation, which provides taxpayer-funded alternatives to sending a child to a local public school.

April 7, 2023 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Patrick and Brian about whether the House’s recent vote to ban school vouchers means a top Gov. Greg Abbott priority is doomed.

We can’t wait to welcome you Sept. 21-23 to the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, our multiday celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news — all taking place just steps away from the Texas Capitol. When tickets go on sale in May, Tribune members will save big. Donate to join or renew today.