19-year-old swimmer swept out by wave on Texas beach; Coast Guard suspends search

HOUSTON – The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 19-year-old swimmer who disappeared near Surfside Beach on Friday evening.

The swimmer, identified as DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, of Navasota, was swept out to sea by a wave, according to the Coast Guard and KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Authorities were called about his disappearance at around 6:30 p.m. Friday. They searched for him for about 25 hours and across 305 square miles, the Coast Guard said.

On Sunday, they said they were going to suspend the search for him.

“The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise,” Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer of the Sector Houston-Galveston, said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time.”

The Coast Guard said he was last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks and an orange waistband.

The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Station Freeport, Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Surfside Police Department and Texas EquuSearch were involved in the search.

Surfside Beach is located in Brazoria County, south of Houston.

