Central Texas police officer, suspect fatally shot during domestic violence response, sheriff says

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A Cameron police officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence shooting overnight, according to the Milam County sheriff.

Sheriff Mike Clore said a person called 911 at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and reported that they were shot in the neck by their spouse.

Cameron police went to a house in the 700 block of E. 7th to search for the suspect, Clore said in a news release. Milam County deputies, Rockdale police and Texas DPS troopers also responded.

When they tried to execute the search warrant, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement, Clore said.

Law enforcement fired back, killing the suspect, Clore said.

A Cameron police officer was wounded and taken to a hospital, where they died.

The suspect and police officer have not been identified.

MCSO has requested that the Texas Rangers investigate the shooting.

