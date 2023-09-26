Texas grocery store worker shot, killed while petting dog in customer’s back seat

A grocery store employee in Northeast Texas was shot and killed last week as he placed groceries inside a customer’s vehicle and petted their dog.

The Linden Police Department said Larry Lawrence, 39, of Queen City, was shot after 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the Crump Food Store on West Houston Street.

Witnesses said Lawrence was placing groceries in the rear seat of a customer’s vehicle. The dog and a rifle were also in the backseat, police said in a Facebook post.

As Lawrence began to pet the dog, the gun somehow fired, striking Lawrence in the chest.

Witnesses performed life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

Chief David Dulude said the shooting appears accidental but it is under investigation.

“It is unclear of the means of the discharge at this time,” Dulude said in the post. “We would like (to) relay our deepest condolences to Lawrence’s loved-ones.”

Linden is located about 40 miles southwest of Texarkana.