Judge says Texas school district can punish Black student for his hairstyle

Darryl George with members of his family. The Barbers Hill school district has punished George for his hairstyle because it violates a dress code policy limiting the length of male students' hair.

Recommended Videos A Texas judge on Thursday said the Barbers Hill Independent School District can punish a Black student who wears his hair in long locs without violating Texas’ new CROWN Act, which is meant to prevent hairstyle discrimination in schools and workplaces.

The decision came after a monthslong dispute between the district and Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School who has been sent to in-school suspension since August for wearing his hair in locs. That style, along with braids and twists, is protected under the Texas CROWN Act, a law passed last year that prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective styles associated with race.

But the school district successfully argued it can still enforce its policy against male hairstyles, such as George’s, that prohibits hair that extends beyond eyebrows, earlobes or collars even if it’s gathered on top of the student’s head.

Judge Chap B. Cain issued the ruling after a short trial in which lawyers for opposing sides argued over the legislative intent behind the CROWN Act. Lawyers for Barbers Hill said lawmakers would have included explicit language about hair length had they intended the law to cover it. Allie Booker, representing Darryl George and his mother Darresha George, said protective styles are only possible with long hair.

George exited the courtroom in tears, walking alongside his mother and several lawmakers who co-authored the CROWN Act.

“As I was walking down with Ms. George and Darryl, you could sense the anger, you could sense the confusion,” said Candice Matthews, the statewide chair of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats. “Darryl told me, with tears in his eyes: ‘All this because of my hair?’”

Greg Poole, superintendent of the Barbers Hill school district, declined to comment after the decision came down.

