Liz Cheney says Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, and she will support Democrat Colin Allred in Texas Senate race

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at the Texas Tribune Festival.

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney will vote for Kamala Harris, his daughter Liz Cheney, a former U.S. representative, said at The Texas Tribune Festival on Friday.

Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, also endorsed Democrat Colin Allred in his race to beat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Liz Cheney endorsed Harris earlier this week at Duke University. She has been one of Donald Trump's chief critics, calling the former Republican unfit for office since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” she said of her father, who served as vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. “If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is.”

Since losing her House seat, Liz Cheney has worked to beat back election denialism in the Republican Party, in some instances supporting Democrats.

“One of the most important things we need to do as a country as we begin to rebuild our politics is we need to elect serious people,” Liz Cheney said. “Here in Texas, you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for U.S. Senate.”

The audience erupted in applause cutting Liz Cheney off.

“It’s not Ted Cruz," she said.

She blamed Cruz for leading the effort in the Senate for trying to overturn the election.

"That is not somebody to put in a position to be able to do that again," Cheney said.

In officially endorsing Allred, Cheney recalled briefly working with the Democrat in Congress.

"You might not agree on every policy position, but we need people who are going to serve in good faith," she said. "And in this race, it is Colin Allred. And I’ll be working on his behalf.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

