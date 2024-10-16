Ag Commissioner Sid Miller’s former political consultant pleads guilty to bribery

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

A former top aide for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller pled guilty Wednesday to a felony charge related to taking money in exchange for state hemp licenses that are issued by Miller’s office, according to Travis County court records.

Todd Smith, once a close political consultant for Miller, plead guilty to commercial bribery but not a second charge of theft, his attorneys said.

“After Mr. Smith completes a two-year term of deferred adjudication, the Commercial Bribery case will be dismissed,” Sam Bassett and Perry Minton said. “Mr. Smith looks forward to the completion of this matter and moving forward with his life.”

The plea deal means Smith avoids a jury trial set later this month, in which Miller was subpoenaed to testify. Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 15.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza declined comment.

Smith was arrested in mid-2021, accused by law enforcement of taking $55,000 as part of the scheme, according to an arrest warrant. Smith and others were accused of soliciting up to $150,000 to guarantee an “exclusive” hemp license from the Texas Department of Agriculture. Smith allegedly said $25,000 of that money would be used for a survey that he said was required to get a license in Texas. A hemp license from the state costs $100, according to the arrest warrant.

At the time of the indictment, Miller suggested it was politically motivated and said he didn’t believe Smith did anything wrong.

Smith has a history of controversy over his conduct and ties to the Department of Agriculture under Miller's leadership as commissioner.

In 2018, the Austin American-Statesman reported that Smith promised a San Antonio businessperson an appointment with the Department of Agriculture in exchange for a $29,000 loan. And in 2016, Miller gave Smith’s wife a newly created assistant commissioner position, one of the highest-paying roles in the department.

At the time, Smith said Miller hired his wife directly because of her experience as a health care consultant to former congressmen Greg Laughlin and Joe Barton.