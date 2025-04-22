“A global loss”: Millions of Texans mourn the death of Pope Francis

Jeanie Pia, 67, pays her respects in front of the image of Pope Francis at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan on Monday, April 21, 2025.

SAN JUAN — Regularly scheduled Mass on Monday took on a special meaning following the death of Pope Francis for the dozens of Catholic churchgoers who filled the pews of the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle.

Catholics in the Rio Grande Valley — regular congregants and less frequent attendees — joined the millions of Texans to mourn Pope Francis who died Monday at the age of 88. Catholics represent the second-largest religious group in the state and, among the faithful, Francis is remembered as a forward-thinking and divisive figure.

For the Valley residents who visited the basilica to pay their respects, Francis was a leader of the people and someone who created a more welcoming environment in the Catholic Church.

"I think it's a global loss," said Rodrigo Garcia, a 54-year-old man from Brownsville who refers to himself as a progressive Catholic.

"Pope Francis was an individual that cared for everyone and was more reformed than most other leaders in our world today," Garcia said. "I'd say he had an open heart, an open mind and was inclusive for all peoples of all practices from all parts of the world."

“I’ll be honest with you, I am more of a progressive Roman Catholic, more in my, you know, life practices more so than in my ritualistic attendance. I feel like I have more of a moral standard and perhaps less as an attending Catholic," said Rodrigo García, 53, at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan on Monday. "Without a doubt this leader [Pope Francis] needed to at least have one more prayer from myself and my family.” Credit: Gabriel V. Cardenas for The Texas Tribune

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was notable for his focus on caring for the poor and disenfranchised. But some of his stances upset some conservative Catholics, including his criticism of capitalist economic systems and remarks on the LGBTQ community.

In 2013, he famously said "Who am I to judge?" In response to questions about a purportedly gay priest.

Madeleine Croll, a 44-year-old transgender woman in McAllen, calls herself a Catholic in exile but said that Francis gave her hope that she'd someday feel welcome to celebrate the Mass again as her authentic self.

Croll was raised in the Catholic Church. Her mother originally intended to become a nun and, before transitioning, Croll had contemplated taking the holy orders, a sacrament taken to be ordained as a bishop, priest or deacon.

She emphasized that she was raised in the Catholic social justice tradition — lifting up the downtrodden — and in Francis she recognized what she felt her faith was supposed to be.

“His Holiness has left a profound legacy, using his voice to focus the ministry of Holy Mother Church to care for the least of us, reminding all Christians of our obligations to all God’s children," said Madeleine Croll, 44, of Pope Francis at her home in McAllen on Monday." He kept the door to our Father’s House open to all, and I pray we heed his wisdom in this time of great need.” Credit: Gabriel V. Cardenas for The Texas Tribune

"I thought that his humility was inspiring and his concern for the least of us, essentially, was what I always thought should have been the focus," Croll said.

While the church's stance on some subjects evolved during Francis' papacy, he maintained traditional views on subjects like abortion and the celibacy requirement for priests.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the late pope’s “quiet strength” and “servant’s heart” in a statement posted on X.

“He was a bold and unwavering voice in defense of life, championing the unborn, the vulnerable, and the marginalized with conviction and compassion,” Abbott said.

Outside the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan, María Candelaria Palacios, 75, said that Pope Francis’ messages helped her change her mind about how she judged people, such as members of the LGBTQ community or the people who are divorced. “Just because they [the LGBTQ community] are different does not mean that we are going to set them aside or marginalize them.” Credit: Gabriel V. Cardenas for The Texas Tribune

Because of his focus on the marginalized, Francis represented the teachings of Jesus Christ for Maria Candelaria Palacios, a 75-year-old woman from Las Milpas.

He also prompted a change in perspective for her because of his acceptance of people who are divorced and those in the LGBTQ community.

"He said he's no one to judge and we're no one to judge our brothers," Palacios said. "And that we're all children of God."

Francis, who became pope in 2013, had chronic lung disease and was admitted to the hospital in February for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He had not yet fully recovered when he suffered a stroke on Monday that placed him into a coma and led to heart failure, Vatican officials said.

Despite being gone, Garcia expressed optimism that people will carry on Francis’ teachings through their everyday actions.

"I trust that we've all learned something from him, and we can all somehow contribute to making his life a tribute in our actions, our words, our thoughts," Garcia said.

Inside and outside the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan on Monday. Francis, the first Latin American pope, died Monday at age 88. Credit: Gabriel V. Cardenas for The Texas Tribune

Reporting in the Rio Grande Valley is supported in part by the Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

