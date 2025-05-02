UT System chancellor leaves to lead University of California

University of Texas System Chancellor James Milliken at a regents meeting in Austin on April 2, 2019. Milliken will leave his position in June to become president of the University of California, system officials said Friday.

University of Texas System Chancellor JB Milliken will leave the 256,000-student system to take a new out-of-state position as University of California president, system officials said Friday.

"We are fortunate to have had Chancellor Milliken at the helm of the UT System for almost seven years,” said UT System Regents' Chair Kevin P. Eltife in a statement. “The board and I are grateful for our close and very productive relationship with him, and we are proud of what we accomplished together. He has led the UT System admirably and innovatively."

Former state Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, speaks with Rep. Theresa "Terry" Meza, D-Irving, on the House floor on March 27, 2019. Zerwas will serve as acting chancellor for the UT System. Credit: Emree Weaver / The Texas Tribune

John Zerwas, the University of Texas System’s executive vice chancellor for health affairs and who served seven terms in the Texas House of Representatives, will serve as acting chancellor when Milliken leaves in June, according to a news release from the UT System.

Milliken was named the new president of the University of California on Friday, and will enter that role in August, according to statements from UC and UT.

