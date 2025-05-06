TribCast: One month of session left, and the kids are fighting

(Kaylee Greenlee For The Texas Tribune, Kaylee Greenlee For The Texas Tribune)

It’s May in an odd-numbered year, and you know what that means: It’s legislative crunch time. To discuss what’s left to do this session, the gang is joined by political reporters Kayla Guo and Renzo Downey, who concur: The vibes are weird this session. The “Big Three” are all in agreement with each other, the House members are at each other’s throats and the threat of a special session remains in the air.

