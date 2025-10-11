What’s cooking at the State Fair of Texas ahead of the Red River Rivalry? 🍗

DALLAS – On the eve of the Red River Rivalry, KSAT explored the culinary delights at the State Fair of Texas, spotlighting vendors who have a rich history and serving game-day spirit.

At Zable’s Belgian Waffles, a fair staple since 1964, crimson and orange waffles topped with fresh strawberries celebrate the Texas-Oklahoma showdown.

Stiffler’s Concessions impressed with its new Fried Pickle Bomb and classics like Fried Oreos.

Fernie’s Funnel Cakes gave KSAT a funnel cake tutorial and brought school pride with orange or crimson-glazed funnel cakes.

Hans Mueller, out of Yoakum, Texas, served its famous 2-pound smoked turkey legs, distributed worldwide, including to Disneyland.

