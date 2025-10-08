Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners set to rekindle Red River Rivalry on KSAT

Fans at the Cotton Bowl Stadium look on as Oklahoma and Texas face off in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

DALLAS – Two heated rivals that may be headed in opposite directions will have more than bragging rights on the line when they meet this weekend in Dallas.

The Texas Longhorns (3-2, 0-1 in the SEC) are in must-win mode after a disappointing road loss to the Florida Gators on Oct. 4. After beginning the year as the Associated Press’ preseason No. 1 team, last week’s loss dropped UT out of the Top 25 poll altogether.

The Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 1-0 in the SEC) are off to their best start since 2023, but they would prefer their offense to be at full strength with conference and national titles on their minds.

Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who played high school football approximately 35 miles north of the Cotton Bowl, hopes to return to action on Saturday after he had hand surgery on Sept. 24.

Texas-Oklahoma, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m., will be the meat of an SEC tripleheader sandwich of games Saturday on KSAT 12 and ABC.

KSAT 12 Sports will be at the Cotton Bowl beginning Friday from the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. KSAT’s Mary Rominger will have a game preview Friday, do a live Q&A with GMSA on Saturday morning and provide postgame coverage after the game for the Nightbeat at 10 p.m. on Saturday .

