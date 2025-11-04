George W. Bush calls Dick Cheney’s death a “loss to the nation”

Recommended Videos

Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story. See our AI policy , and give us feedback

Former President George W. Bush said former Vice President Dick Cheney will be remembered as a “patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held.”

Cheney served under Bush from 2001 to 2009. Before that, he was a White House aide and chief of staff, a congressman representing Wyoming, and the secretary of the Defense Department.

“Dick was a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges. I counted on him for his honest, forthright counsel, and he never failed to give his best,” Bush said in a statement. “He held to his convictions and prioritized the freedom and security of the American people.”

Cheney died Monday night at the age of 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular diseases, according to a statement from his family.

Cheney is remembered as one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history. He was one of the primary architects of the country’s war on terror after the 9/11 attacks.

In his later years, Cheney broke with the Republican Party when he spoke out against President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and said he would vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

In addition to his long career in politics, Cheney used to head Halliburton, an oil and energy company with a headquarters in Houston.

While he was CEO of the company, Bush asked Cheney to head his vice presidential search committee.

“In our long discussions about the qualities a vice president should have – deep experience, mature judgment, character, loyalty – I realized that Dick Cheney was the one I needed,” Bush said. “I’m still grateful that he was at my side for the eight years that followed.”