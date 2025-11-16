The 2025 Texas Tribune Festival in photos

Attendees take part in Touch the Art’s craft booth activation on Open Congress on Saturday, Nov. 15. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

State Rep. and 2026 candidate for U.S. Senate James Talarico paces backstage before the start of a one-on-one conversation with The Texas Tribune’s Editor-In-Chief Matthew Watkins on Friday, Nov. 14. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Author Lawrence Wright speaks with a festival attendee during a book signing event on Friday. Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

Writer, comedian and actor John Mulaney waves at the crowd during a one-on-one conversation with author Noah Hawley on Friday. Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks with Texas Tribune CEO Sonal Shah on Friday. Justin Hamel/The Texas Tribune

Press photographers Bob Daemmrich and Eddie Gaspar lead a photo walk to the Texas Capitol on Friday. Manoo Sirivelu/The Texas Tribune

Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton sits down with historian Garrett Graff during a one-on-one conversation on Thursday, Nov. 13. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

2026 candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets in conversation with Brad Johnson, senior reporter and managing editor at The Texan, during the festival on Friday. Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Attendees look at a photography exhibit on Open Congress on Saturday. Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Foot traffic at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown on Saturday, day three of The Texas Tribune Festival. Tico Mendoza for The Texas Tribune

Tecovas employees brand different leather products at an activation event in Open Congress on Saturday. Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

2024 candidate for vice president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz sits down with Jennifer Palmieri, contributing editor at Vanity Fair and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus, for a one-on-one conversation at The Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin on Thursday. Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

Attendees watch a one-on-one conversation with John Mulaney and Noah Hawley at First Baptist Church on Friday. Lorianne Willett for The Texas Tribune

Bicyclists make their way down Congress Avenue during the third day of the festival on Saturday. Manoo Sirivelu/The Texas Tribune

Children play with sand during an interactive event on Open Congress at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. Stephen Spillman for The Texas Tribune

A festival staff member at Open Congress during The Texas Tribune Festival 2025 on Saturday. Manoo Sirivelu/The Texas Tribune

Builders Movement staff lead “Cross the Aisle,” an interactive event at Open Congress on Saturday. Every year, Open Congress offers many events free to the public as part of The Texas Tribune Festival. Stephen Spillman for The Texas Tribune

New America Foundation Senior Fellow Adam Harris moderates a panel with former U.S. Education Secretaries John King and Margaret Spellings at Saturday’s Open Congress. Tico Mendoza for The Texas Tribune

CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta meets with festival attendees after the conclusion of the closing keynote at The Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. Lorianne Willet for The Texas Tribune