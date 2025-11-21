Skip to main content
Texas

Muslim civil rights group sues Texas for labeling it a terrorist organization

Andrew Demillo

Associated Press

Gov. Greg Abbott appeared in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Muslim civil rights group that Texas’ governor labeled a “foreign terrorist organization” filed a lawsuit challenging the move Thursday, saying it violates the U.S. Constitution and state law.

The Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations asked a federal judge to strike down the proclamation Gov. Greg Abbott issued Tuesday, which also labeled the group “a transnational criminal organization.”

“This attempt to punish the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization simply because Governor Abbott disagrees with its views is not only contrary to the United States Constitution, but finds no support in any Texas law,” the group said in its lawsuit.

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Founded in 1994, CAIR has 25 chapters around the country. It has eight employees and two independent contractors in Texas, according to the lawsuit.

The proclamation also included the Muslim Brotherhood. Neither the CAIR nor the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Abbott’s proclamation declares that CAIR is prohibited from purchasing or acquiring land in the state, citing a law he signed this year targeting “foreign adversaries.”

In its lawsuit, CAIR said the governor’s proclamation relies on “inflammatory statements that have no basis in fact” and cherry-picks statements from people affiliated with the group to portray it as supporting terrorism.

Months ago, Texas Republicans moved aggressively to try to stop a Muslim-centered planned community around one of the state’s largest mosques near Dallas. Abbott and other GOP state officials launched investigations into the development tied to the East Plano Islamic Center, saying the group is trying to create a Muslim-exclusive community that would impose Islamic law.

EPIC City representatives called the attacks about Islamic law and other assertions misleading, dangerous and without merit. Earlier this year, the Justice Department closed a federal civil rights investigation into the planned community without filing any charges or lawsuits.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

