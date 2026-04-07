TribCast: Anti-Muslim rhetoric in Texas politics (Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune, Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
While Muslims make up less than 2% of Texas’ population, GOP candidates have made the religious group the centerpiece of their campaigns this cycle, running ads and sending mailers about Sharia law and the “Islamification” of Texas. The rhetoric has spilled over into legislation and legal action, with many state leaders promising there is more to come.
Rep. Salman Bhojani, a Democrat from Euless and one of the first Muslims elected to the state Legislature, said while the undercurrent of discrimination against Muslims is nothing new, the tone and intensity has reached new heights in recent months.
Bhojani joined TribCast to talk about the realities of the Muslim community in Texas, how this backlash is impacting their daily lives and what he hopes to accomplish with his new Religious Liberty Caucus.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
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