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Texas

Settlement: Texas Children’s Hospital must create country’s first clinic to reverse transgender care

Texas Tribune

Terri Langford

(May-Ying Lam For The Texas Tribune, May-Ying Lam For The Texas Tribune)

The Texas attorney general has secured an unusual settlement over child transgender care that compels Texas Children’s Hospital to create the nation’s first ever “detransition clinic” in addition to paying the state $10 million.

According to Attorney General Ken Paxton, the multidisciplinary clinic would offer medical care to patients “who were subjected to ‘gender-transition’ procedures.” The care would be free of charge to patients for the first years of the clinic’s operation. The move follows an investigation that began in 2023 by the attorney general’s office into Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. That same year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that bars transgender children from receiving puberty blockersand hormone therapies.

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Gender-affirming care is an umbrella term for the treatment of gender dysphoria, or the discomfort that comes when someone’s gender identity does not align with the sex they were assigned at birth. Gender-affirming care ranges from “socially transitioning” — using different pronouns or dressing differently — to puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgical interventions.

“This Detransition Clinic will help patients reverse the damage caused by ideologically-motivated physicians who harmed patients by performing dangerous medical interventions for the purpose of “transitioning” them,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement. For the first five years, all services provided through the Detransition Clinic will be funded by Texas Children’s and be free of charge to patients.

The settlement also requires the hospital to pay $10 million for billing Texas Medicaid for illegal ‘gender-transition’ interventions, including by using false diagnosis codes, and compels Texas Children’s to terminate and revoke the medical privileges of multiple physicians. Texas Children’s was not immediately available for comment.

“Today is a monumental day in the fight to stop the radical transgender movement,” Paxton said in a statement issued Friday. “I applaud Texas Children’s Hospital for changing course and committing to being a part of the solution by agreeing to form a first-of-its kind Detransition Clinic that will help provide free care to those who have been victimized by twisted, morally bankrupt transgender ideology.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Disclosure: Texas Children’s Hospital has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

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