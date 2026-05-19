TribCast: Where have all the school kids gone? (Miguel Gutierrez/The Texas Tribune, Miguel Gutierrez/The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
Texas schools saw their first non-pandemic related enrollment decline in four decades, with Hispanic students and English language learners making up the bulk of the drop. While the causes are numerous, experts say the federal immigration crackdown is a driving force.
Texas Tribune education reporter Jaden Edison and state Rep. Ramón Romero, D-Fort Worth, join TribCast to unpack all the ways immigration enforcement is shaking up life in Texas, from schools to businesses and beyond.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
2026 Texas Tribune
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