Houston mayor questions city’s authority to probe ICE shooting amid calls for independent investigation

Houston Mayor John Whitmire on Wednesday cast doubt that the city’s police department could open a criminal investigation into the shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo — killed a day earlier by a federal immigration agent — as family and advocates pressured city leaders to spearhead an independent probe.

Whitmire expressed his condolences to the family and described the shooting as a “tragedy” during a morning City Council meeting. But he questioned whether the city had the authority to conduct its own investigation, saying “there cannot be two ongoing investigations, certainly when there’s not jurisdiction by one of them.”

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“We’re monitoring it very carefully,” Whitmire added. “We’re in constant touch with our federal elected officials, insisting that there’s a transparent, independent investigation — and if I learn of any new information, I’ll certainly share it with the council.”

The mayor stressed that responsibility for the shooting lies entirely with federal agents.

“There was no involvement of [Houston police officers],” he said. “It’s a very tragic, complex issue that is brought to us by our federal officials.”

Whitmire’s comments came nearly three months after the city navigated a major fight over local police coordination with federal immigration agents.

Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to withdraw public safety grants from Houston and two other major cities over policies that he said limited police cooperation with ICE, including rules directing local officers not to prolong traffic stops and other encounters to give federal agents time to respond to suspected undocumented individuals. Civil rights groups said Houston effectively dismantled its ordinance to keep $114 million in grants.

Whitmire’s remark about the jurisdiction issue echoed a comment made earlier in Wednesday’s meeting by Council Member Julian Ramirez, a former prosecutor who worked for the Harris County district attorney’s office for 27 years.

Ramirez said that based on his experience, it would be very difficult for local law enforcement to conduct its own investigation in these situations. Federal agencies would control the scene and the evidence and share only what they want with local officials, he added.

“Based on the way they typically handle their investigations, local authorities — including local police departments — are essentially cut out of the primary investigation,” Ramirez said.

But Salgado Araujo’s family, federal lawmakers and community advocates — including the League of United Latin American Citizens, a leading Hispanic civil rights organization — demanded that the city open its own investigation, saying they didn’t trust the Trump administration to conduct a fair probe of the shooting.

Ronaldo Salgado, a school teacher, said his father was killed after being pulled over by agents in unmarked vehicles. He would have stopped had he known he was being pulled over by immigration agents, Ronaldo Salgado said, adding that his father could have feared he was being robbed.

“He did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline of, Mexican man shot and killed by ICE,” Salgado said, holding back tears while surrounded by family, advocates and lawmakers during a Houston news conference Wednesday.

”He deserved to live a quiet life as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a husband, a father and a job creator for dozens of men who also wanted the American dream,” his son said.

According to Salgado Araujo’s son, his father was on his way to work with Salgado’s uncle and two other workers in a van that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to stop. In a statement, ICE said Salgado Araujo tried to ram the agents’ vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands and tried to run over an ICE agent before the federal officer fired his weapon in self-defense.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, said an independent investigation was needed to confirm ICE’s version of events and determine if the shooting was justified. She confirmed that Salgado Araujo had no criminal convictions.

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, called on the mayor to direct Houston police to conduct its own criminal investigation

“The mayor ought to reconsider what he has said. The mayor ought to give consideration to what’s happening. I believe that the Houston Police Department can investigate this,” Green said at the news conference. “There is no law that prohibits the Houston Police Department from doing this, and the Houston Police Department ought to see this as its responsibility.”

Advocates made the same demand.

Domingo Garcia, LULAC’s national president, asked Houston police to investigate, saying he did not trust a federal investigation.

“We don’t expect the truth from the Department of Justice or from the FBI,” Garcia said. “We expect a whitewash. That’s just what we expect. But let me just be very clear, the only way we hold them accountable is if the citizens and the residents of Houston hold them accountable.”

It’s not uncommon for law enforcement agencies to investigate a different department’s police shootings. But it has been rare for local authorities to investigate a federal incident.

Local police did not open investigations into six of the 12 shootings by on-duty federal agents that since September have led to the deaths or injuries of citizens and immigrants, according to a ProPublica analysis earlier this year.

The Houston Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety have so far indicated that they’re not investigating Tuesday’s shooting. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Precinct 6 constable’s office didn’t immediately respond to comment requests.

Houston police said Tuesday that their officers were not involved in the ICE shooting, arriving afterward to help direct traffic. When asked whether the department would investigate the shooting, spokesperson Shay Awosiyan said the case involved a federal agency.

“We can’t speak about an incident involving someone else,” Awosiyan said.

Meanwhile, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said in a Wednesday post on X that his office would usually open an investigation when anyone dies in the county during an interaction with local enforcement.

“Unfortunately at this time, federal authorities continue exclusively handling all aspects in this case,” he added, urging eyewitnesses and anyone with videos or photos of the shooting to come forward.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also called for a “full and complete investigation” of the shooting but did not say in her post on X which agency should lead it.

When asked who should spearhead that inquiry, her office said in a statement that it was working on identifying options: “Every agency with jurisdiction should work to establish the truth. Congress needs to exercise its oversight authority. To the extent an independent investigation can be launched, that needs to be the case.”

At the state level, DPS said in a Wednesday statement that the Texas Rangers are not investigating the shooting, citing the probe led by the FBI.

DPS has previously investigated an ICE officer’s fatal shooting in South Padre Island of 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez, whom the federal agency also accused of intentionally trying to run over an agent. Body camera and security footage, later released by the department, didn’t definitively show Martinez attempting to do so.

Meanwhile, FBI Houston spokesperson Connor Hagan told the Tribune on Tuesday that the agency is spearheading the probe into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer. The investigation into the shooting is led by the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, he said.

Hagan on Wednesday directed all additional questions to the Department of Homeland Security.

Disclosure: Domingo Garcia and ProPublica have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in The Texas Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.