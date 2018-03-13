US appeals court upholds Texas' ban on 'sanctuary cities

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the bulk of a Texas law targeting "sanctuary cities" that is backed by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration.

The ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans allows Texas to enforce what critics call the toughest state-level immigration measure in the country.

The law allows police officers to ask people during routine stops whether they're in the U.S. legally and threatens sheriffs with jail time for not cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the ruling with a statement saying "dangerous criminals shouldn't be allowed back into our communities" to possibly commit more crimes.

“While I’m deeply disappointed by the Fifth Circuit’s decision, San Antonio will remain a welcoming and compassionate city as we continue to honor the law, including individual civil rights,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

In a news release, the city of San Antonio said it continues to be in compliance with applicable SB 4 restrictions. It said it will work with its co-plaintiffs and outside counsel to evaluate the next steps to take.

BREAKNG: Texas Ban on Sanctuary City Policies upheld by Federal Court of Appeals. Allegations of discrimination were rejected. Law is in effect. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.