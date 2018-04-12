USA Today ranks top 10 best beaches in Texas

In this Sept. 2, 2017, photo, Bob Campbell and his dog Bellas visit the beach in Port Aransas, Texas, for the first time following Hurricane Harvey making land fall. Rockport and Port Aransas bore the brunt of one of the strongest hurricanes…

SAN ANTONIO - USA Today has come out with another top 10 list, this time ranking the top ten beaches in the state of Texas.

The rankings were created by a panel of experts along with the 10Best editors to help pick the initial 20 nominees. The top ten winners were then determined by popular vote.

Coming in at number one in the rankings is Rockport Beach, Texas' first designated Blue Wave Beach. The USA Today article says the beach is popular with families thanks to its calm and shallow water and offers numerous amenities like shaded picnic areas, grills, volleyball courts, playgrounds and a walking path.

Ranked number two in the state of Texas is South Padre Island Beach, known for its for its lively party scene as well as its kiteboarding, kitesurfing, jetskiing and windsurfing. Number three is Surfside Beach, which can be found just 60 miles outside of Houston, which offers a quiet stretch of coastline.

Rounding out the top five are Crystal Beach, found on the Bolivar Peninsula and Matagorda Bay Nature Park, which offers horseback riding through the surf and beach camping. It also is one of the nation's top birdwatching destinations, according to USA Today.

Here are the top ten winners in the category of Best Texas Beach:

1. Rockport Beach

2. South Padre Island Beach

3. Surfside Beach

4. Crystal Beach - Bolivar Peninsula

5. Matagorda Bay Nature Park

6. Port Aransas Beach

7. Isla Blanca Park - South Padre Island

8. South Beach - Padre Island National Seashore

9. East Beach - Galveston

10. Malaquite Beach - Corpus Christi

You can view the full USA Today article by clicking here.

