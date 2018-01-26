Thousands wake up early for free tacos at Cowboy Breakfast (w/ videos)

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands will gather at the 40th-annual Cowboy Breakfast early Friday morning for free food in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall.

The breakfast began being served at 4:30 a.m. on 3030 NE Loop 410 at Interstate 35.

The Cowboy Breakfast is the unofficial warm-up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, which runs this year from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25.

The breakfast menu once again includes thousands of sausage and eggs tacos, chorizo and egg tacos, biscuits and gravy, tamales, juice and coffee.

The full menu has the following amounts:

12,000 Kiolbassa chorizo and egg tacos; 5,000 potato and egg

2,500 servings of Pioneer biscuits and gravy

8,000 Pioneer biscuits and Pruski’s sausage

5,000 Kiolbassa sausage wraps

10,000 Rudy’s BBQ beef tacos

10,000 Pruzkies sausage and egg tacos

8,000 bacon and egg tacos

10,000 delicious tamales

5,000 pints Oak Farms milk and orange juice

15,000 cups McDonalds Special Roast Coffee

20,000 servings of picante sauce

5,000 pastries from Flowers Baking Company/Buttercrust Tastekakes pastries

Below are videos of all the excitement from Friday's event (look for more as they get added):

KSAT 12's Tiffany Huertas gives a report on what to expect from Cowboy Breakfast this year & KSAT 12's Sarah Spivey gives a look at the cooking for Cowboy Breakfast.

KSAT 12 Tiffany Huertas interviews a Cowboy Breakfast chef & KSAT 12's Sarah Spivey showcases her breakfast taco making skills.

KSAT 12's Tiffany Huertas reports on the sizable crowd at Cowboy Breakfast & KSAT 12's Sarah Spivey attempts to ride the mechanical bull at Cowboy Breakfast.

