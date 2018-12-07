Three priests with ties to San Antonio accused of sex abuse of children

The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province has released a new list of names of priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The list includes the names of Jesuits who are or were:

members of the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province or its predecessor entities: the former New Orleans Province, the former Missouri Province and the Region of Puerto Rico;

from other provinces, but against whom there are credible claims from their time working in this province;

members of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites.

The Jesuits are a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers that number more than 16,000 worldwide.

The report states that the men on the list have credible allegations against them based on the standards set by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men.

None of the accused men currently serves in the public ministry.

Here's a list of those who had ties to San Antonio:

Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ

Birth: 1934

Ordination: 1966

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: 2010

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.

Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.

Loyola University, New Orleans

Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.

St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.

Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan

Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.

Central Catholic High, San Antonio

Antonian High School, San Antonio

St. Cecilia, San Antonio

Austin N. Park, SJ

Birth: 1918

Ordination: 1955

Status of Individual: Deceased 2013

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s

Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments:

Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio

Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas

Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.

Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.

Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.

Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans

St. Joseph Church, Houston

St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.

Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.

St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.

St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.

Alfonso Madrid, SJ

(Province of Mexico)

Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1950

Status of Individual: Deceased 1982

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s

Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received

Pastoral Assignments in this province:

Jesuit High School, New Orleans

San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio

Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas

Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.

Here's the full list of names that was released Friday:

Michael O. Barry, SJ

Charles Bartles, SJ

Jody Blanchard, SJ

Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ

John Campbell, SJ

Cornelius J. Carr, SJ (New York Province which is now part of USA Northeast Province)

Mark A. Clark, SJ

Francis X. Cleary SJ

James A. Condon, SJ (Chicago Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)

Charles G. Coyle, SJ

Edward D. DeRussy, SJ

Donald Dickerson, SJ

Burton J. Fraser, SJ (Wisconsin Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)

Chester E. Gaiter, SJ

Thomas J. Hatrel, SJ

Thomas J. Hidding, SJ

John W. Hough, SJ

Francis J. Kegel, SJ

Dennis P. Kirchoff, SJ

Bernard P. Knoth, SJ (Chicago Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)

Philip D. Kraus, SJ

Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ

Gerhardt B. Lehmkuhl, SJ

Alfonso Madrid, SJ (Province of Mexico)

Eugene A. Maio, SJ

Vincent R. Malatesta, SJ

James L. McShane, SJ

Edward P. Murphy, SJ

Thomas J. Naughton, SJ (Priest of the New Orleans Province, NOT Brother Thomas Naughton of the Missouri Province)

Patrick H. O’Liddy, SJ

Vincent A. Orlando, SJ

Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother, formerly in New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)

Austin N. Park SJ

J. Donald Pearce, SJ

George M. Pieper, SJ

Paul C. Pilgram, SJ

Elmo J. Rogero, SJ

Norman J. Rogge, SJ

Anthony J. Short, SJ

Arthur O. Verdieck, SJ

Richard H. Witzofsky, SJ (Brother)

Benjamin Wren, SJ



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.