Three priests with ties to San Antonio accused of sex abuse of children

The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province has released a new list of names of priests with credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.
The list includes the names of Jesuits who are or were:
- members of the Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province or its predecessor entities: the former New Orleans Province, the former Missouri Province and the Region of Puerto Rico;
- from other provinces, but against whom there are credible claims from their time working in this province;
- members of this province whose names have been published on diocesan websites.
The Jesuits are a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers that number more than 16,000 worldwide.
The report states that the men on the list have credible allegations against them based on the standards set by the Conference of Major Superiors of Men.
None of the accused men currently serves in the public ministry.
Here's a list of those who had ties to San Antonio:
Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ
Birth: 1934
Ordination: 1966
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus and Priesthood, 2011; Deceased 2018
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: 2010
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla.
Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisc.
Loyola University, New Orleans
Mercy Cross High School, Biloxi, Miss.
St. Thomas the Apostle, Charleston Heights, S.C.
Nouvel Central Catholic High, Saginaw, Michigan
Cardinal Newman High School, Columbia, S.C.
Central Catholic High, San Antonio
Antonian High School, San Antonio
St. Cecilia, San Antonio
Austin N. Park, SJ
Birth: 1918
Ordination: 1955
Status of Individual: Deceased 2013
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s
Removed from Ministry: N/A - already out of ministry due to dementia when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments:
Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La.
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, San Antonio
Colegio San Ignacio, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Jesuit High School, El Paso, Texas
Gesù Parish, Miami, Fla.
Christ the King Church, Grand Coteau, La.
Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla.
Immaculate Conception Parish, New Orleans
St. Joseph Church, Houston
St. Mary's Church, Greenville, S.C.
Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, S.C.
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Oakdale Facility, Oakdale, La.
St. Philip Neri, Kinder, La.
St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La.
Alfonso Madrid, SJ
(Province of Mexico)
Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1950
Status of Individual: Deceased 1982
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1960s, 1970s
Removed from Ministry: N/A – deceased when allegations received
Pastoral Assignments in this province:
Jesuit High School, New Orleans
San Felipe Church, Albuquerque, N.M.
Our Lady of Guadalupe, San Antonio
Sacred Heart Parish, El Paso, Texas
Note: The Province of Mexico staffed St. Ignatius Parish in El Paso, Texas; Madrid worked there under the Province of Mexico.
Here's the full list of names that was released Friday:
- Michael O. Barry, SJ
- Charles Bartles, SJ
- Jody Blanchard, SJ
- Claude P. Boudreaux, SJ
- John Campbell, SJ
- Cornelius J. Carr, SJ (New York Province which is now part of USA Northeast Province)
- Mark A. Clark, SJ
- Francis X. Cleary SJ
- James A. Condon, SJ (Chicago Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)
- Charles G. Coyle, SJ
- Edward D. DeRussy, SJ
- Donald Dickerson, SJ
- Burton J. Fraser, SJ (Wisconsin Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)
- Chester E. Gaiter, SJ
- Thomas J. Hatrel, SJ
- Thomas J. Hidding, SJ
- John W. Hough, SJ
- Francis J. Kegel, SJ
- Dennis P. Kirchoff, SJ
- Bernard P. Knoth, SJ (Chicago Province which is now part of USA Midwest Province)
- Philip D. Kraus, SJ
- Francis M. Landwermeyer, SJ
- Gerhardt B. Lehmkuhl, SJ
- Alfonso Madrid, SJ (Province of Mexico)
- Eugene A. Maio, SJ
- Vincent R. Malatesta, SJ
- James L. McShane, SJ
- Edward P. Murphy, SJ
- Thomas J. Naughton, SJ (Priest of the New Orleans Province, NOT Brother Thomas Naughton of the Missouri Province)
- Patrick H. O’Liddy, SJ
- Vincent A. Orlando, SJ
- Claude L. Ory, SJ (Brother, formerly in New Orleans Province, now Maryland Province)
- Austin N. Park SJ
- J. Donald Pearce, SJ
- George M. Pieper, SJ
- Paul C. Pilgram, SJ
- Elmo J. Rogero, SJ
- Norman J. Rogge, SJ
- Anthony J. Short, SJ
- Arthur O. Verdieck, SJ
- Richard H. Witzofsky, SJ (Brother)
- Benjamin Wren, SJ
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.