Timothy the hippo celebrates 3rd birthday at the San Antonio Zoo

How do you celebrate your third birthday when you're an adorable hippo with near-celebrity status? You get not one, but three birthday cakes and get a party that lasts all weekend long.

Timothy the hippo turns 3 years old Saturday. The celebrations started Friday morning when children sang "Happy Birthday" while Timothy chomped on a cake made of fruits and veggies and hippo chow. It's a celebration that will be repeated two more times, at 2 p.m. both on Saturday and Sunday.

The hippo isn't the only one getting some birthday treats. The perks are being extended to zoogoers as well. Zoo members can bring a friend for free on Saturday for BFF Day. And on Sunday, San Antonio and Bexar County residents can go to the zoo for a reduced admission price of $8.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the zoo is offering Beastly Breakfast with the hippos. You can make reservations on the zoo's website.

Timothy made international news recently after "writing" a love letter to the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo, Fiona. They've since become pen pals.

Timothy even has his own Twitter page.

“Timothy is very special to us and we (are) eager for even more people to get to know him and learn about the Nile hippopotamus, a species listed as vulnerable,” said Chuck Cureau, director of public relations for San Antonio Zoo. “Bring a Friend Free Day and Locals Day will allow even more people from our community to enjoy some good family fun while learning about and helping this and other animals.”

KSAT was there for Friday's celebration. Watch the Facebook Live video here:

