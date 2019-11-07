Trays fly in viral video at San Antonio Popeyes as employee fights with customer

SAN ANTONIO - Video of a fight at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on San Antonio's South Side is going viral after an employee and a customer were seen throwing trays at each other inside the restaurant.

The incident went down Tuesday at the Popeyes at 2225 SW Military Drive around 3:45 p.m., a bystander told KSAT.

The bystander, who asked to be identified by her first name Valarie, said she was at the restaurant to pick up some of the highly sought-after chicken sandwiches when a woman, who she suspects was initially in the drive-thru line, came in through a side door.

"I'm not really sure what happened but the lady and the employee were yelling at each other and the cashier just started throwing trays," Valarie said in an interview with KSAT.

She said that she saw the employee throw a serving tray first and also throw what appeared to be tea.

A man wearing a veteran's hat can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight between the two women.

"The veteran took the lady outside and the manager followed them outside... and they physically got into a fist fight," Valarie said of the woman and the manager. She said that altercation wasn't caught on video.

Valarie said police showed up about half an hour after the incident but didn't enter the restaurant.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for details, but a spokesperson said they didn't have a record of any calls to the Popeyes on Tuesday.

A phone call and message placed to the restaurant was not immediately returned.

Editor's Note: The video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

Lmaooo yoooo San Antonio was Wildn for the Popeyes chicken sandwich today ... this was on the southside 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BmUeoEJRC9 — Matt Espinosa (@Espinosa35__) November 6, 2019

This incident occurred one day after a man was stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeye's after he allegedly cut in line for a chicken sandwich.

