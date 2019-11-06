Trial begins for man accused of driving while drunk, killing woman in crash

SAN ANTONIO - Prosecutors say 29-year-old Denys Martinez's blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit and his speed was estimated at 100 mph before he crashed broadside into a car driven by Rita Barbara Martinez, 60, just after 2 a.m. May 7, 2017.

Rita Barbara Martinez, no relation to Denys Martinez, was killed instantly, prosecutors told the jury Tuesday as Denys Martinez's trial on intoxication manslaughter charges began.

"His blood alcohol content, when it was drawn one hour after the accident, was 0.18," prosecutor Kristina Escalona said to the jury during opening arguments.

According to San Antonio police Officer Garrett Maurice, the first officer at the scene that night, Denys Martinez was driving at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, smashing into the woman's car as she attempted to turn left from Evers Road onto Bandera Road.

Maurice testified that, after he looked into the woman's car, it was clear to him that she had not survived the crash.

"She was seated in the driver's seat, but her limbs were in areas where they shouldn't have been, meaning that her legs and arms were in places that they were almost impossible to get to," Maurice said in court.

If he is convicted, Denys Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday in Judge Jennifer Pena's 290th District Court.

