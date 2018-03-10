TxDOT closer to creating smoother commute on I-10 near Ralph Fair Road, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation said it is getting closer to creating a smoother commute for drivers on the Northwest Side.

Here's what you should know about the project:

What part of I-10 is affected?

The project focuses on I-10 at Loop 1604.

How long has this part of I-10 been under construction?

The project has been ongoing for approximately one year. TxDOT said the project was initiated to address growth in the area.

What will the project accomplish?

As it stands, there are two lanes between Loop 1604 and Ralph Fair Road. When the project is complete, it will have four lanes on each side and one of the lanes in each direction will be a high occupancy vehicle, or HOV lane.

In the meantime, the lanes have been narrowed by 1 foot, so lanes are now 11 feet wide.

Is there more construction to come?

Crews are working to build the new inside lane of the highway before getting to the outside lane. At Dominion Drive, columns and bridge support caps have been erected between the existing main lanes. At Camp Bullis Road, crews are drilling foundations for the columns.

When is the project projected to be complete?

The project is expected to be completed by 2020. By the end of this year, there should be three of four lanes complete and open for driver use.

"Even just being a passenger right now, it's frustrating because everyone is braking, no one can get in because it's only two lanes," Aubrey Sanchez said.

What can drivers do to speed up the traffic?

While the project is underway, TxDOT is urging drivers to do their part to keep traffic flowing.

"Put the distractions away," TxDOT spokesman Josh Donat said. "Whether food, phone, makeup, whatever it is -- get rid of the distractions. Slow down a little bit and focus on the task at hand, which is driving."

