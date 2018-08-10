Updated weekend forecast: Heavy rain for some, not much for others

SAN ANTONIO - So far, rainfall has stayed away from South Texas. That could change a bit by this evening and more so by the weekend.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect.

WHERE: The Hill Country and Edwards Plateau will have the greatest chance of seeing heavy rain through Sunday, BUT everyone will have a chance for a few downpours.

San Antonio's rain chances both Saturday and Sunday sit at 40 percent, with slightly better chances both Saturday and Sunday night.

WHEN: Rain chances kick in later Friday afternoon and will continue through late Sunday. It is NOT expected to rain all weekend long.

WHAT: Scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. The main issue will be pockets of heavy rain.

Stay tuned to the KSAT Weather App for all the latest updates.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

-------------------------------------------------------

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.