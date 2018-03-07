Utah State Bar accidentally emails image of topless woman to every lawyer in the state

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah State Bar apologized Monday for an inappropriate email sent to every lawyer in the state.

The email in question was meant to advertise the annual spring convention in St. George, but somehow an attachment of a topless woman was also included.

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, said in an email to Fortune. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again.”

The Bar was the butt (or boob) of many Twitter jokes after the story broke.

The Utah State Bar accidentally sent porn to all the lawyers in the state today in an email blast. As if working against other lawyers all day didn't already make me feel dirty. — Adam Alba (@adam_alba) March 6, 2018

I don't know if the Utah @UtahStateBar could have come up with a marketing campaign for more attention if it wanted to. pic.twitter.com/Lz3Dljzf9h — Daniel Burton (@PubliusDB) March 6, 2018

"We are horrified" - The Utah State Bar accidentally emailed a photo of boobs to every lawyer in the state. Not the breast move. — Morgan Prudden (@Morganprudden) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, at the Utah State Bar IT department... pic.twitter.com/RDHjovGuZT — Eduardo (@edu_frias) March 7, 2018

Every attorney to the Utah State Bar this afternoon. 😆 pic.twitter.com/eLkDuGIOQQ — Beagle Wrangler (@sunlitgold1968) March 6, 2018

So, um, the @UtahStateBar apparently just sent out an image of a topless woman to its membership while advertising its spring convention. They also then sent out an apology. Here's what I CAN show you... #utpol pic.twitter.com/sNCSfTjx1C — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) March 5, 2018

