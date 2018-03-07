News

Utah State Bar accidentally emails image of topless woman to every lawyer in the state

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Headline Goes Here

SALT LAKE CITY - The Utah State Bar apologized Monday for an inappropriate email sent to every lawyer in the state.

The email in question was meant to advertise the annual spring convention in St. George, but somehow an attachment of a topless woman was also included.

March Primaries Election Results for Texas

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, said in an email to Fortune. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again.”

The Bar was the butt (or boob) of many Twitter jokes after the story broke.

See some of them below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.