Victim identified in major crash on upper level of I-35 N

Tais Alejandra Hinojosa, 18, has been identifed as the victim of a major crash on the upper level of Interstate 35 north near McCullough Avenue Sunday evening.

Hinojosa was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a Toyota Yaris when a GMC Sierra crashed into the back of the Yaris, which caused the Yaris to strike a Dodge Durango.

The driver of the Sierra momentarily took his eyes off the roadway when he reached for something on the front passenger floorboard; his vehicle drifted into another lane, causing the crash, according to a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department.

Police determined the driver of the Sierra was not under the influence of alcohol or using a cellphone at the time of the accident.

He also stopped to render aid to the occupants of the Yaris, according to a police report.

Hinojosa, along with the driver of the Yaris and a third passenger, were taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident.

Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday night. The driver of the Sierra and the occupants of the Durango were not injured.

The driver and passenger of the Yaris remain in critical condition, according to police.

A segment of the highway was shut down for several hours following the crash.

