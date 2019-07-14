Vigils to be held where Andreen McDonald's remains were found

SAN ANTONIO - Two groups that have organized numerous searches for a San Antonio businesswoman whose remains were found Thursday will hold vigils at the same site Sunday.

The groups are organizing at 7 p.m. on West Specht Road, near where Andreen McDonald's bones were found, to remember the mother.

Those attending are encouraged to bring candles and purple or white flowers.

The vigils come after McDonald's husband, Andre McDonald, was arrested Saturday and charged with murdering his wife.

Andre McDonald was previously charged with tampering with evidence in connection with his wife's March 1 disapperance. A murder charge was filed after a forensic odontologist identified remains found on a property in the 600 block of Specht Road as Andreen McDonald.

Continuing coverage on KSAT.com:

Sheriff: 'Way too early' to tell if human remains belong to Andreen McDonald

Video shows how drone is helping the search for missing Andreen McDonald

Husband of missing businesswoman Andreen McDonald makes court appearance

Group continues search for Andreen McDonald

Husband of Andreen McDonald released from BCSO custody

Judge significantly reduces bail for Andreen McDonald's husband

Andreen McDonald's husband asks for reduction of $2M bail

Search continues on for Andreen McDonald at Camp Bullis

Local group prepares for new search for Andreen McDonald

Sheriff Salazar: Medical examiner 'pretty definite' charred remains not those of Andreen McDonald

Search group hopeful remains found in north Bexar County belong to Andreen McDonald

Reward offered for information in Andreen McDonald case

Andreen McDonald's husband could face murder charge despite lack of body

160+ volunteers help search for Andreen McDonald

Andreen McDonald's mother bracing for worst

Warrant reveals blood, hair found in bathroom of missing woman's home

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.