Vigils to be held where Andreen McDonald's remains were found

SAN ANTONIO - Two groups that have organized numerous searches for a San Antonio businesswoman whose remains were found Thursday will hold vigils at the same site Sunday.
The groups are organizing at 7 p.m. on West Specht Road, near where Andreen McDonald's bones were found, to remember the mother.
Those attending are encouraged to bring candles and purple or white flowers.
The vigils come after McDonald's husband, Andre McDonald, was arrested Saturday and charged with murdering his wife.
Andre McDonald was previously charged with tampering with evidence in connection with his wife's March 1 disapperance. A murder charge was filed after a forensic odontologist identified remains found on a property in the 600 block of Specht Road as Andreen McDonald.
