BCSO: Detention officer arrested while making drug deal in uniform

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A Bexar County sheriff's corporal was arrested Saturday after he was caught making a drug deal while in uniform, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced.

Salazar said Corporal Armando Trevnio was arrested on charges of bribery and possession with intent to deliver drugs, including heroin and Suboxone. Salzar said Trevnio was about to make a narcotics transaction with Rudy Anthony De La Cruz, a civilian, at a gas station on Broadway Street and Loop 410 when they were both arrested.

According to Salazar, the 5-year detention officer intended on smuggling the narcotics into the Bexar County Jail. He said Saturday that he believes Trevino has been smuggling drugs into the jail for some time.

FBI special agent in charge Christopher Combs credited Salazar on Saturday for his focus on weeding out public corruption.

