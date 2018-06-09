Water heater explodes in fire at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A water heater exploded in a fire at a home on the Northwest Side Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2500 block of Town Briar Drive for a report of a fire and found the garage in flames.

Authorities said the home sustained $60,000 in damage and that the fire was contained to the garage.

People who were in the home at the time of the fire escaped safely.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

