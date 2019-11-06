Freebies, deals that veterans, active-duty military can enjoy this Veterans Deal

Monday marks Veterans Day, and many restaurants around San Antonio are honoring active-duty military members and veterans with free and discounted meals.

The San Antonio Spurs and various businesses are also offering freebies to those who have served the country.

The list below contains a variety of restaurants, businesses and organizations that are hosting freebies and discounts for current and former military members to cash in on. Military IDs must be presented in order to take advantage of the deals.

Food deals for military members and veterans

54th Street Grill & Bar: A free entree up to $12 will be offered to veterans and active-duty military members who dine-in.

Applebee’s: A special menu with free entrees will be offered to active-duty military members and veterans.

BJ’s Restaurant: Current and former military members can receive a free meal up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, for dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen: Active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free meal from a limited menu of pizza, salad and pasta options. Guests can also receive a card to redeem a buy one, get one free entree in a return visit during Nov. 12-20.

Chili’s: Active-duty military and veterans can receive a free meal from a limited menu of burgers, pasta and more.

Cici’s Pizza: Military personnel and veterans can receive a free pizza buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free pumpkin pie latte or a slice of a double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny’s: A build-your-own grand slam will be free for military personnel and veterans.

Dick’s Last Resort: The restaurant chain, which has one location on the River Walk, is offering veterans and active-duty military members a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Military personnel and veterans can receive a free doughnut of their choice.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans can receive a 50% discount off their meal, and up to three guests can receive 10% off their meals.

Furr’s Fresh Buffett: Active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free buffet and a beverage.

The General Public: Located at The Rim, the restaurant and bar will offer veterans a free General Public burger.

Golden Corral: From 5-9 p.m., active-duty military members and veterans can eat a free buffet.

Houlihan’s: Active-duty military personnel and veterans can receive a free meal from a limited menu, which includes a burger, salad and sirloin steak.

IHOP: Current and former military service members can receive three pancakes with a topping for free between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive 20% off their orders.

Kolache Factory: Military personnel and veterans can get a free sausage and cheese kolache, plus a free coffee, according to Military.com.

Little Caesars: Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which includes pizza and a 20-ounce soda.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Military personnel and veterans can receive a free meal from a limited menu during 3-6 p.m.

McDonald's: Participating locations in South Texas will offer a free breakfast combo meal to veterans and active-duty military.

Macaroni Grill: Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti will be served for free to veterans and military personnel, according to Military.com.

Main Event: Military personnel and veterans can receive 30 minutes of game play for free, as well as a free meal from a special menu. Items on that menu include a burger, pizza, chicken sandwich and more.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive their first six ounces of yogurt for free.

MOD Pizza: Military personnel and veterans can receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of a pizza or salad at an equal or greater value. Offer is available for dine-in only.

Perry’s Steakhouse: On Sunday only, a free three-course pork chop Sunday supper special will be offered to veterans and active-duty military personnel between 4-9 p.m. Guests must purchase a separate entree or Sunday supper special ($39) for the free meal.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free hot beverage and breakfast item between Friday and Monday, according to Military.com.

Red Lobster: Active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Red Robin: A free tavern burger will be offered to veterans and active-duty military members.

The Rustic: A free Rustic burger will be offered to veterans who visit the restaurant and entertainment complex at The Rim.

Shoney’s: The breakfast bar buffet will be free for active-duty military members and veterans.

Smoothie King: Military personnel and veterans can receive a free 20-ounce smoothie, according to Military.com.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive 50% off their dine-in dinner between Monday and Nov. 13. Reservations are recommended.

TravelCenters of America: Active-duty military members and veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu at participating Country Pride and Iron Skillet restaurants.

Twin Peaks: Military personnel and veterans can receive one free entree on a limited menu, which includes chicken tenders, a burger and a salad.

Wienerschnitzel: A free chili dog, a small Pepsi and small fries will be offered to veterans and active-duty military members.

Yard House: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free appetizer.

Non-food deals for military members and veterans

Bowl & Barrel: Veterans can receive a free hour of bowling at the upscale bowling alley located at The Rim.

DoSeum: Families of active and retired military members and their families can receive free admission Saturday through Monday.

Kohl’s: From Thursday to Monday, the retail chain is doubling its military discount to 30% off.

San Antonio Spurs: Veterans and service members can receive up to 40% off of tickets to Saturday’s game featuring the Spurs vs. Boston Celtics. On that game day, merchandise in the Spurs Fan Shop will be 15% off for fans with a military ID.

San Antonio Zoo: Active-duty military members and veterans can get free admission throughout the month of November. Up to four of their guests can receive a 50% discount off their admission prices.

Texas Parks and Wildlife: On Sunday, current and former military personnel can get into state parks for free.

The Wash Tub: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free full-service car wash.

