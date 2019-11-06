San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day 2019

FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

SAN ANTONIO - Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Open

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage collection

3-1-1: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Meters: Monday is a meter holiday

VIA Metropolitan Transit: Will run on regular schedule

Brush recycling centers

Schools

City parks

Closed

Most financial institutions

U.S. Postal Service

Federal, state, county and city offices

Central Library and other branch libraries

Metro Health clinics

Animal Care Services

Municipal Court

Community Service Centers

