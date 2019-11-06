San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day.
Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.
Open
Recycling, organics recycling and garbage collection
3-1-1: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Meters: Monday is a meter holiday
VIA Metropolitan Transit: Will run on regular schedule
Brush recycling centers
Schools
City parks
Closed
Most financial institutions
U.S. Postal Service
Federal, state, county and city offices
Central Library and other branch libraries
Metro Health clinics
Animal Care Services
Municipal Court
Community Service Centers
