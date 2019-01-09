Who is the potential witness in the King Jay case? Here's what we know

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have caught up with a woman who they believe may have information regarding the King Jay Davila missing baby case.

They announced late Tuesday night that they had taken Savannah Ozuna, 24, into custody.

Earlier in the day, police had posted a message to Twitter, asking for help in tracking down Ozuna, who may know something about the case.

Police have been searching for the 8-month-old since last Friday, when he was reported kidnapped by someone who drove off with him in his father’s car.

Since then, Chief William McManus has publicly declared that the alleged kidnapping actually was staged to cover up “foul play.”

Christopher Davila, the baby’s father, and his cousin, Angie Torres, have been arrested. Police say both are suspected of taking part in the staged kidnapping.

Ozuna has not been named as a suspect in this case.

However, KSAT 12 has learned she does have a criminal record of her own.

In 2011, she received deferred adjudication after a theft arrest.

She was placed on six months’ probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, records show.

Last October, she was arrested again on a charge of possession of marijuana. Court records show she still is awaiting indictment in that case.

On those same records, Ozuna’s listed address is for the same Northeast Side home that is listed on Christopher Davila’s criminal records.

Her relationship to Davila is unclear.

After police located Ozuna Tuesday night, they notified local news media by email.

They also said they will not be releasing any additional information about her.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.