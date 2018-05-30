Witness: 'Out of nowhere, a bullet came through the window'

SAN ANTONIO - Logan Snelling was dining at 210 Ceviche off Interstate 10 near Wurzbach Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when gunfire broke out.

"Out of nowhere, a bullet came through the window," Snelling said.

Little did Snelling know the bullet came from right across the street, at the parking lot of AllStars Gentlemen's Club, where a shootout involving an off-duty San Antonio police officer and a 25-year-old man broke out following a road rage incident, Police Chief William McManus said.

"Some people were like still trying to eat and go about their day and go about their business, but that's when they realized what was going on," he said. "That's when everyone kind of ducked down and scurried into the parking lot. It was really crazy, man."

The officer, identified by several sources as Officer Dezi Rios, suffered six gunshot wounds. Rios, an 11-year-veteran of the force, is in critical condition but is expected to survive, McManus said.

The man accused of shooting Rios, Demontae Lashaun Walker, was shot three times and taken to University Hospital. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McManus said Walker got upset after Rios apparently cut him off in traffic. The two pulled into the parking lot, and that's when Walker started shooting, McManus said.

"The officer had his weapon in his car. He had to make his way back to the car, retrieved his weapon and returned fire," he said.

A woman in the suspect's car was grazed in the head by a bullet.

