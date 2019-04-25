Woman arrested, charged in deadly 2016 hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO - After more than three years, an arrest has been made in a deadly 2016 hit-and-run crash.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it has taken Miriah Martinez, 31, into custody on a seocnd-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid in the death of Anthony Creedon.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 21, a woman told deputies she and Creedon, 26, had car trouble and pulled over on the side of Interstate 10 near Ralph Fair Road, which is just north of Leon Springs.

When Creedon got out of his stranded vehicle and tried to flag down oncoming vehicles with a flashlight, a black pickup truck fatally struck him, BCSO spokesman Johnny Garcia said.

Garcia said "good police work" and tracking down evidence led investigators to determine Martinez was the driver of the pickup truck.

"(Martinez) knew what she did and continued without stopping and rendering aid," Garcia said.

Garcia said the incident had been a cold case and now the investigation will focus on what happened on the night of the deadly accident.

The truck that investigators believe was involved in the incident has also been seized, Garcia said.

