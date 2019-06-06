Woman charged in aggravated assault seen in viral video

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say used her car to strike two women in the parking lot of a Northwest Side bar.

A viral video posted online in May by an anonymous viewer and seen by almost 3 million people showed Miranda Guerrero, 23, allegedly driving in the parking lot outside The Well Bar and hit two people.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the two victims had been arguing with Guerrero inside the bar when the fight spewed into the parking lot. That's when, police said, Guerrero and a friend got into their vehicle just before the victims began vandalizing the car.

The affidavit said Guerrero accelerated, striking the first victim before stopping and reversing into the second, who was coming to her aid.

The second woman hit was thrown to the pavement, and just as she was attempting to get up the car drove back at her, police said.

Cellphone video captured the assault and the car speeding off along with the two victims on the ground suffering from injuries.

The affidavit said one of the victims was able to identify Guerrero from a photo lineup.

She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

